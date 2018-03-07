Dollar Tree drop seen as overdone

Several firms have pushed out notes indicating that the sell-off in Dollar Tree (DLTR -14.9% ) may be overdone.

Wells Fargo and Guggenheim have similar messages on the conservative guidance issued by the retailer that could set it up for earnings beats down the road.

Also, the $100M investment by Dollar Tree in store hours, hourly wages and employee benefits is expected to pay off down the road.

Shares of Dollar Tree trade at their lowest level since late October.

Sources: Bloomberg, MarketWatch

Previously: Dollar Tree misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (March 7)

Previously: Dollar Tree falls on earnings miss (March 7)