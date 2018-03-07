Ad Com renders split vote on Amgen's Blincyto in type of ALL; shares down 1%
Mar. 07, 2018 11:44 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)AMGNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Amgen (AMGN -1%) slips on light volume as investors appear unconcerned about a split Ad Com vote on BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) for the treatment of minimal residual disease-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The committee voted 8 - 4 that the benefits outweigh the risks.
- The FDA's action date is March 29 under accelerated review status.
