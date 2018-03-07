Sunrun claims top spot in U.S. home solar market but shares -8%
- Sunrun (RUN -8.5%) says it is now the biggest U.S. residential solar installer with 85 MW of deployments in Q4, up 10% Y/Y although slightly short of company guidance of 87 MW.
- Tesla's energy and storage division recently reported 87 MW of solar deployments, but the total included commercial and industrial systems as well as residential.
- But shares are sharply lower after Q4 earnings missed expectations even as revenues rose 21% Y/Y and unlevered NPV of $1.22/watt was the highest level in the company's history.
- RUN says it deployed 323 MW for the full year, up 15% Y/Y, and it forecasts another 15% increase for 2018.