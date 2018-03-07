Sunrun claims top spot in U.S. home solar market but shares -8%

Sunrun (RUN -8.5% ) says it is now the biggest U.S. residential solar installer with 85 MW of deployments in Q4, up 10% Y/Y although slightly short of company guidance of 87 MW.

Tesla's energy and storage division recently reported 87 MW of solar deployments, but the total included commercial and industrial systems as well as residential.

But shares are sharply lower after Q4 earnings missed expectations even as revenues rose 21% Y/Y and unlevered NPV of $1.22/watt was the highest level in the company's history.

RUN says it deployed 323 MW for the full year, up 15% Y/Y, and it forecasts another 15% increase for 2018.