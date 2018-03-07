Data-center REITs on rise amid strong analyst optimism

With a healthy conference schedule this week for data-center REITs, the group's on the move higher amid some robust analyst outlooks.

Higher today: QTS +4.3% ; DLR +1.5% ; COR +1% ; UNIT +3.5% ; CONE +0.4% . Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), by contrast, is near flat.

Wells Fargo's Jennifer Fritzsche favors DLR, EQIX, CONE, QTS and COR, noting that investor worries in the sector are overblown. (h/t Bloomberg)

QTS last week saw its price target cut to $34 by Deutsche Bank, but DB's Vin Chao came away from the bank's Media, Telecom and Business Services Conference impressed by the sector overall, seeing a message of strong and accelerating demand that should lead to higher growth.