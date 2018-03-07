Shell's gas production could triple oil by 2050, CEO van Beurden says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) could raise the share of natural gas production to 3x its output of oil in order to meet self-imposed goals to cut carbon emissions in half by 2050, says CEO Ben van Beurden.

Shell currently produces ~3.7M boe/day, with natural gas comprising roughly half the total.

The CEO also tells the CERAWeek conference in Houston that the energy sector will need to reduce cut methane emissions from nat gas operations or the case for the fuel as a lower carbon alternative would be “fatally undermined.”

"There are plenty of questions facing our industry [but] the biggest of them is climate change," van Beurden says. "There is no other issue with the potential to disrupt our industry on such a deep and fundamental level."