Oragenics up 45%

Thinly traded nano cap Oragenics (OGEN +44.8% ) is up on a healthy 35x surge in volume. Shares were up 116% before retracing. No particular news accounts for the action.

At the end of December, it had $6.2M in quick assets. Operations consumed $6.4M in 2017 so a capital raise will be needed at some point.

The company's lead candidate is Phase 2-stage AG013 for the treatment of oral mucositis.

