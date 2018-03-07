Cogint announces record date and distribution Date for spin-off

Cogint (COGT -0.9% ) has established Mar. 19, 2018 as the record date and Mar. 26, 2018 as the distribution date for its previously announced spin-off of its data and analytics subsidiary (Red Violet).

The spin-off will occur by way of a dividend of one share of Red Violet common stock for every six shares of Cogint common stock.

Post Distribution Date, Red Violet will be an independent, publicly-traded company listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol “RDVT.” Cogint common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ.

