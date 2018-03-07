Bunge upgraded at J.P. Morgan, which doubts economics of tie-up with ADM

Bunge (BG +0.8% ) is higher after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $89 price target, raised from $75, saying soymeal prices have risen in the past two months, which has helped boost soy crushing margins on both the futures and physical markets.

JPM also thinks a takeover bid for BG is probable given the structural headwinds facing the industry but sees the economics of any deal between BG and rival Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -0.3% ) as far from compelling.

JPM calculates that if ADM offered $95/share for BG, financed 60% with cash and 40% with stock, its net debt would rise to 3.6x EBITDA, and the deal would be only marginally earnings accretive by 2022, assuming ADM could extract $600M of cost synergies.

Traders tell Financial Times that JPM's view might explain why an offer for BG has yet to emerge despite speculation.