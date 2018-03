Windstream Holdings (WIN -1.3% ) says Windstream Enterprise been made a preferred provider by PlanetOne Communications.

PlanetOne's partner portfolio includes many top-performing agents and MSPs in the industry.

Windstream says it's looking forward to re-engaging with longtime PlanetOne partners "as well as increasing sales across our product portfolio and welcoming new channel partners into the Windstream Enterprise program,” says SVP channel chief Curt Allen.