Icahn says suggestion of insider trading on Manitowoc 'categorically untrue'

Carl Icahn issues a statement rejecting that he had prior knowledge of the Trump administration’s announcement of new tariffs on steel imports.

Reports had noted that Icahn-controlled entities sold more than a third of their stakes in crane maker Manitowoc (MTW -2.5% ) during Feb. 12-22, selling down Icahn's previous 7.5% stake in the company to 4.85%.

"Recent media speculation regarding our sale of Manitowoc stock calls for a response," Icahn says. "We state for the record: Any suggestion that we had prior knowledge of the Trump administration's announcement of new tariffs on steel imports is categorically untrue. We reduced our position in Manitowoc for legitimate investment reasons having nothing to do with that announcement."

