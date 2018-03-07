Esperion down 6% after release of late-stage data on high cholesterol med bempedoic acid

Esperion (ESPR -6.2% ) is in the red on almost triple normal, failing to hold onto its modest premarket gain after announcing positive Phase 3 results for bempedoic acid in statin-intolerant high-risk cardiovascular disease patients with elevated levels of "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C).

Investors appear disappointed with the 28% lowering of LDL-C versus placebo after 12 weeks of treatment, less than Amgen's (AMGN -2% ) Repatha (evolocumab) which trimmed LDL-C by 57% in 12 weeks, albeit by monthly injection (MENDEL-2 study). Regeneron (REGN -1.1% ) and Sanofi's (SNY +0.1% ) Praluent (alirocumab) was close behind with a 48% drop (pooled data from Studies 3 and 4).

Previously: Esperion's high cholesterol med bempedoic acid successful in late-stage study (March 7)