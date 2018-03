BlackBerry (BB -0.9% ) today sealed a new licensing deal for its "BlackBerry Secure" with Swiss electronics maker Punkt Tronics.

Punkt will embed cybersecurity technology from BlackBerry among its products (which include a mobile phone, cordless phones and power adapters), which will be shipped ready to securely connect to networks.

The licensing deal could pave the way for a range of Internet-of-Things products.