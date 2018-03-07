Cryptocurrencies fall after SEC warning

Cryptocurrencies are lower after the SEC issues a statement reiterating that online trading platforms for digital assets have to be registered.

The regulator also warns on investor misconceptions with crypto platforms.

SEC statement

24-hour moves: Bitcoin -9.8%, Ethereum -8.2%, Cardano -16.0%, Ripple -7.9%, EOS -12.2%, Bitcoin Cash -9.9%, Litecoin -9.2%.

