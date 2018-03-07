GE rolls out new battery storage platform

General Electric (GE -2.8% ) unveils GE Reservoir, a giant new battery platform for storing electricity generated by wind turbines and solar panels for later use.

GE says the new 1.2 MW battery unit using lithium-ion technology is the first in a series to be launched under the Reservoir platform, which it expects to start shipping by early 2019; the company says it has already lined up a customer, which it does not name.

GE has the expertise to be a big battery competitor, says Ravi Manghani, director of energy storage at GTM Research, but he questions whether it will demonstrate the staying power needed to see the battery market grow into a sector substantial enough to benefit its bottom line.