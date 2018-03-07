GBH Insights sees minimal tariff impact on FANG stocks

GBH Insights thinks FANG stocks are "primarily insulated" from tariff and trade war concerns due to the primarily services nature of the tech companies and the international distribution of revenue.

The firm sees a "rounding error" from higher input costs for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and a "negligible" impact on Amazon (AMZN -0.4% ) if tariffs are levied on steel and aluminum. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stand even further away from damage due to higher input costs.

"While it will be a hand holding period over the coming weeks as the tariff details become better known, we see minimal impact on these tech names despite worries on the Street," writes GBH analyst Daniel Ives.