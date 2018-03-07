Norwegian Cruise Line plans new terminal in Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -1.6% ) is preparing to build a new terminal at PortMiami

Pending the final approval by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, the project will commence in May and is scheduled for completion by the fall of 2019.

"This terminal marks the latest step in our continual efforts to strengthen our presence in strategic home ports around the world. We look forward to welcoming Norwegian Encore and the thousands of guests sailing on Norwegian Cruise Line and her sister brands to this state-of-the-art terminal," says Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio.

Source: Press Release