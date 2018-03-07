LeanLife appoints COO

LeanLife Health (OTCPK:LNLHF) appointed Elizabeth Liu, QC as Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Liu founded and is Managing Director of LINK Business Law Group.

“Elizabeth Liu brings a valuable skillset to LeanLife and we see her playing a very important role as our company moves toward commercialization,” said Stan Lis, Chief Executive Officer of LeanLife Health (OTCPK:LNLHF). “It is essential to have the right strategy in place and the ability to execute that strategy so high-quality LeanLife products are marketed, produced, and further developed in a timely, cost-effective fashion. We are extremely pleased that Elizabeth has chosen to bring her experience to our team at such a key point in LeanLife’s development.”

