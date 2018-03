Veon (VEON -4.9% ) has bought spectrum in the 1800-MHz band in Ukraine.

Its local business, Kyivstar, bought 25 MHz paired for 1.325B hryvnia (about $49M) and two lots of 5 MHz paired at 1.512B hryvnia (about $56M).

Those airwaves are suitable for 4G LTE, the company says; with the biggest contiguous spectrum in 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz, it expects to boost geographical coverage of its high-speed data network.