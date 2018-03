Mitel (NASDAQ:MITL) has authorized a buyback with a limit of just over 6M common shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a normal course issuer bid for up to 6,006,761 shares, about 5% of outstanding shares.

Under a previous NCIB, Mitel had approval to buy up to 7,816,574 shares and actually bought 4,950,979 shares at a weighted average of $7.21. Shares are up 0.8% on Nasdaq today to $8.07.

The new arrangement terminates no later than March 8, 2019.