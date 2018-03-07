J.M. Smucker said to be shopping baking brands
Mar. 07, 2018 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) By: Clark Schultz
- Sources tell Bloomberg that J.M. Smucker's (SJM -0.5%) baking brands are being shopped.
- A sale could include the Pillsbury, Robin Hood and Martha White businesses.
- A sale price of as much as $700M is being speculated on.
- It's been a business week for the food company, with the planned acquisition of Wesson Oil was called off yesterday. Is Smucker now looking to load up cash for a more expensive target?
- Previously: J. M. Smucker terminates Wesson oil deal (March 6)