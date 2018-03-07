J.M. Smucker said to be shopping baking brands

  • Sources tell Bloomberg that J.M. Smucker's (SJM -0.5%) baking brands are being shopped.
  • A sale could include the Pillsbury, Robin Hood and Martha White businesses.
  • A sale price of as much as $700M is being speculated on.
  • It's been a business week for the food company, with the planned acquisition of Wesson Oil was called off yesterday. Is Smucker now looking to load up cash for a more expensive target?
  • Previously: J. M. Smucker terminates Wesson oil deal (March 6)
