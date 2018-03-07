Sinclair's planned New York, Chicago station sales advance

A controversial plan by Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -1.8% ) to sell (but still run) stations in New York and Chicago to clear ownership-limit hurdles to its takeover of Tribune Media (TRCO -0.4% ) is moving forward.

In revised FCC filings, Sinclair says it's executed sales deals for WPIX in New York -- for $15M to a company controlled by the estate of the mother of Executive Chairman David Smith. And WGN in Chicago is set to go for $60M to a Maryland executive whose car dealership is controlled by Smith.

Sinclair would also retain a buyback option in the deals.

The company's also sought temporary authority to hold leading stations in Greensboro, N.C., and Indianapolis as it waits to hear whether it can keep them.

Sinclair has 193 stations and would get an additional 42 stations in the Tribune deal; Nexstar (NXST -1.5% ) has 170 stations, and Gray Television (GTN -1.8% ) more than 100.

