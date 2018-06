General Motors (GM -0.8% ) Mary Barra says demand for the all-electric Chevy Bolt is picking up to warrant an increase in production

"We are encouraged by this momentum, and because of increasing global demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, we are announcing today that we will increase Bolt EV production later this year at our Orion Assembly plant north of Detroit," updated Barra at a conference today.

via Business Insider's Matthew DeBord