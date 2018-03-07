Reuters: Cemig considering auction for fiber optic assets

Brazilian utility Cemig (CIG -0.4%) has told parties interested in its fiber-optic arm that it intends to sell the assets in an auction rather than privatize the unit, Reuters reports.
The auction would avoid the trickier task of privatizing one of the units, while still giving Brazil’s major telecoms players a rare chance to expand their fiber network through an acquisition, according to the report.
Among the companies reportedly interested in assets owned by Cemig Telecom, whose fiber optic network stretches 5,900 miles, is Brazil’s largest carrier, Telefonica Brasil (VIV -1.1%) and TIM Participações (TSU +1.1%).