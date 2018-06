Snap (SNAP +0.7% ) is paring gains after a report from Cheddar that the company is planning its biggest layoff to date.

An internal announcement will come within a week and focus on the engineering department, though it was affect less than 10% of that department, one source told Cheddar.

The company reported having 3,069 employees at the end of 2017. It had laid off a couple dozen last year followed by about two dozen more cuts in January.