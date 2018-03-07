Fed Beige Book: Moderate inflation, tight job market

A tight labor market was helping lift wages across most of the U.S. and contributing to “moderate inflation” in most areas, according to the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book.

“Across the country, contacts observed persistent labor market tightness and brisk demand for qualified workers, as well as increased activity at staffing placement services,” the report says. “Most districts saw employers raise wages and expand benefit packages in response to tight labor market conditions.”

Prices rose in all districts, the latest Beige Book says, “and most reports noted moderate inflation,” vs. the Jan. 17 survey which noted that “most districts reported modest to moderate price growth."

The rate-setting FOMC is scheduled to meet March 20-21, which investors widely expect to result in a rate increase.