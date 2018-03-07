Inovalon to acquire ABILITY Network

Inovalon (INOV +1.2% ) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ABILITY® Network for aggregate consideration of $1.2B in cash and restricted stock.

The transaction is expected to close in April 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The deal is expected to be accretive to Inovalon’s Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in 2018.

“This will be an industry-leading combination, resulting in the creation of a vertically-integrated leader in cloud-based enablement of data-driven, value-based care,” said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon. “The addition of ABILITY’s innovative platform-based applications, extensive provider client base and connectivity, and efficient, high-volume distribution channel will enable Inovalon to deliver increasingly differentiated value to both ABILITY’s provider customers and Inovalon’s established client base, as well as drive significant growth and accretive financial performance for our shareholders in 2018 and going forward.”