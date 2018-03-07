Anxiety builds over Kroger earnings

Kroger (KR -4.9% ) is sharply lower ahead of the company's earnings report due out out tomorrow morning.

Some recent stumbles in the retail sector with big names appear to have investors edgy. "It is possible that the cumulative effect of the recent commentary by WMT, TGT, and DLTR are causing some anxiety before KR earnings," Pivotal analyst Ajay Jain tells Bloomberg.

Consensus estimates on Kroger are for revenue of $30.8B, identical sales growth of 1.4% and EPS of $0.63.