BHP to consider asset swaps as part of shale exit, exec says

BHP Billiton (BHP -2% ) will consider swapping onshore oil and gas assets with competitors’ offshore assets, as part of its plan to exit U.S. shale, says the company’s president of petroleum operations.

BHP is not looking for existing production platforms, but is seeking acreage that has been found viable for production, “where we can come in as an operator and really unlock significant incremental value through the development phase," Steve Pastor says at the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

The asset swaps could augment BHP’s exploration program, Pastor says, adding that the company would consider selling dividing its acreage for multiple buyers; BHP currently owns onshore U.S. assets in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.