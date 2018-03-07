Basic Energy pulls $300M offering of senior secured notes

Basic Energy Services (BAS -7.1% ) sinks after saying it will not proceed with its previously announced offering of $300M of senior secured notes.

BAS says it decided that current rate and structure available in the market lacked the flexibility to be sufficiently attractive to move forward.

BAS says it is continuing to seek a new five-year revolving credit facility of as much as $150M secured by accounts receivable, inventory and certain related assets to replace the existing $120M asset-based credit facility.