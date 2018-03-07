Autohome -2% as slack guidance overshadows Q4 beat

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is 2% lower today after a solid beat on top and bottom lines in Q4 that contained some below-consensus guidance for Q1.

The drop-off in its online marketplace revenues more than offset gains in media services (of 32%) and leads generation (up 29%); revenues overall fell 15%.

But net income attributable to Autohome rose 94% Y/Y to 730.4M yuan (about $112.3M).

Revenue breakout: Media services, 968.5M yuan (up 32% and about $148.9M in dollar terms); leads generation, 717.5M yuan (up 29% and $110.3M); online marketplace, 65.4M yuan (down 91% and $10.1M).

Cash from operations was 1.322B yuan (about $203.2M), up 67% in renminbi terms.

It's guiding to Q1 revenues of 1.22B-1.25B yuan (about $187.5M-$192.1M, below an expected $204.5M).

Press release