Connecticut Water (CTWS +2.4% ) appoints David Benoit as its new President and CEO, effective immediately, after serving in the roles on an interim basis since September.

Benoit has more than 30 years' experience with regulated utility companies and was CFO at CTWS for 21 years before becoming interim president.

CTWS also names Robert Doffek as CFO, Treasurer and Controller, effective immediately, after serving as controller for two years.