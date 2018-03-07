Meet Group beats with revenues more than one-third higher

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) is flat in choppy trading after hours following Q4 earnings that beat expectations with solid revenue growth.

The company posted a GAAP net loss of $67.7M, mainly due to an asset impairment of $56.4M and a deferred tax charge of $7.7M. Non-GAAP net income fell to $9.5M from a prior-year $12.4M.

It also named Jim Bugden (longtime CFO of Meet Group predecessor myYearbook) its chief financial officer, and added Spencer Grimes as a boardmember.

Of total revenues that rose 37% to $40.1M, mobile revenue came to $32M (up 15% Y/Y).

The company expects Q1 will be its first quarter where most of its revenue comes from user pay rather than advertising.

It wrapped the year with $24M in cash and equivalents.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

