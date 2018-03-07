Vivint Solar -3% after larger than expected Q4 loss

Mar. 07, 2018 4:26 PM ETVivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR)VSLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR-3.3% after-hours as it reports a larger than expected Q4 loss despite a 60% Y/Y revenue increase.
  • During Q4, VSLR says it booked ~55 MWs and installed 45 MWs for the quarter; cost per watt was $2.95, up from $2.94 in Q3 but down from $3.08 in year-ago quarter.
  • For Q1, VSLR expects 40 MWs installed at a cost per watt of $3.15-$3.20.
