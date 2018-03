Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) has increased the size of its offering of senior notes to $4.5B from $3.5B.

The offering consists of $1.25B of 6.00% notes due 2024, $1.25B of 6.750% notes due 2028, €700M of 3.250% notes due 2022 and €900M of 4.500% notes due 2025. All will be priced at par.

Previously: Teva launches €1B and $2.25B debt offerings (Feb. 28)