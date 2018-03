Comparable sales increased 8.4% at Costco (NASDAQ:COST) in FQ2 to help lift the company to 11% total sales growth for the quarter.

U.S. comparable sales were up 7.1% during the period, while international sales rose 15.7% Y/Y.

E-commerce sales jumped 28.5%.

Membership fee revenue rose to $716M vs. $636M a year ago.

COST -0.89% AH to $185.69.

