Stocks close off lows on hints Canada, Mexico could be exempt from tariffs

Stocks bounced well off session lows to a mixed close after the White House Press Secretary indicated Pres. Trump's proposed tariffs could include carve-outs for Canada and Mexico, raising investor hopes that the tariffs may be less onerous than feared.

"Today's market action was impacted by the resignation of Gary Cohn. That creates uncertainty," says Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, while noting that the fundamental backdrop remains positive as earnings are still growing.

Only three of the 11 S&P 500 industry groups finished higher, but two of the three - tech (+0.6%) and health care (+0.5%) - are heavily-weighted, comprising a combined 40% of the broader market.

The Dow (-0.3%) lagged the other benchmark indexes, as big industrial firms such as Caterpillar (-1.5%) would be most affected by higher commodity costs; smallcaps outperformed, with the Russell 2000 rising 0.8%, presumably because a trade war would have a lesser impact on smaller companies.

U.S. Treasury prices alternated between gains and losses, finishing little changed; the benchmark 10-year yield added a basis point to 2.88%.

U.S. WTI crude oil slumped 2.3% to $61.15/bbl after government data showed U.S. crude inventories rose 2.4M barrels last week.