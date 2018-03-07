Inseego +3.1% as it moves to operating profit in Q4

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is up 3.1% in postmarket trade following mixed Q4 earnings where revenues declined and missed but the company logged a smaller loss than expected.

It's swung to operating profit (GAAP basis) ahead of plan, it says, with $0.8M. EBITDA came to $2.8M vs. an expected $2.3M.

Operating expenses have declined more than $30M annualized since Q1 2017.

Revenue breakout: Hardware, $31.8M (down 16.3%); SaaS, Sofware and Services, $14.8M (down 1.2%).

Cash and equivalents were $21.3M at quarter's end.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $45M-$50M (light of consensus for $52.6M) and EBITDA of $3M-$3.5M (vs. expectations for $3.9M). Enterprise SaaS solutions should provide $17M-$19M in revenue, with IoT and Mobile Solutions providing $28M-$31M, it says.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

