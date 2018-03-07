Devon Energy to sell part of Barnett Shale assets for $533M

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) agrees to sell the southern portion of its Barnett Shale position to an undisclosed buyer for $533M; shares +1.8% after-hours as it also raises its dividend by a third and announces a $1B stock buyback plan.

“Combined with other recent asset sales, divestiture proceeds associated with our 2020 Vision have now reached $1B,” says DVN President and CEO Dave Hager.

DVN says current net production from the southern Barnett divestiture assets averages 200M cfe/day, while its remaining position produces 680M cfe/day.