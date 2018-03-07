Rent-A-Center +10% after announcing layoffs, evaluating potential sale

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) +9.8% after-hours on news it will cut 250 jobs, or ~25% of its corporate workforce in Plano, Tex., as part of a plan to generate $28M in annual run-rate cost savings, including ~$20M realized this year.

RCII also reiterates that it is continuing to review strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stockholder value, including evaluating a sale of the company, for which it says it has received proposals from interested bidders.

RCII expects $3M in severance charges and one-time costs related to the workforce reductions in Q1.