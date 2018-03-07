Okta beats and guides high in record Q4

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) topped Street consensus and guided high in its Q4 earnings, with revenues that grew nearly 60%.

Operating loss narrowed on a non-GAAP basis to $10.8M from $12.7M. Non-GAAP net loss narrowed to $10.1M from $12.9M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $72M (up 63.7%); Professional services and other, $5.72M (up 18.8%).

Cash from operations was $0.2M (0.2% of total revenue); free cash flow was -$2.2M, vs. a prior-year -$9.8M.

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments came to $229.7M as of Jan. 31.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $78M-$79M (up 49-50% and above consensus for $75.2M) and EPS of -$0.16 to -$0.15 (above an expected -$0.21). For the full year, it sees revenue of $343M-$348M (33-35% growth, and above consensus for $259.5M) and EPS of -$0.67 to -$0.62 (vs. consensus -$0.83).

Press release