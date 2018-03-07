Boeing likely to miss another deadline for refueling tanker, Air Force says

The U.S. Air Force says Boeing (NYSE:BA) likely will again miss a key deadline for the contract on its KC-46 refueling tanker, which already is 14 behind the initial scheduled date of August 2017.

Boeing’s program schedule continues to show that it plans to deliver the first 18 tankers, two spare engines and nine sets of wing-mounted refueling pods by October, but the Air Force now says the required deliveries are “more likely” to be completed “in late spring 2019,” pointing to delays in FAA airworthiness certifications and "completing the flight test program."

The Air Force says the potential delays would not add to taxpayer costs, since Boeing is required to use its own funds under its “fixed priced-incentive fee” contract, which caps the Air Force’s liability at $4.9B; the Air Force estimates Boeing will complete the contract for $6.3B, while the company expects to complete development work for $5.9B.