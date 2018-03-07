Comtech +7% after beat and raise in fiscal Q2

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is among top postmarket gainers, up 7% after its fiscal Q2 showed a surprise profit and raised guidance for 2018.

Net sales declined slightly to $133.7M.

Bookings came to $210.6M and book-to-bill ratio was 1.57. Backlog of $567.3M neared a record high, and doesn't account for the unfunded parts of multi-year contracts.

For the fiscal year, it's boosting revenue expectations to $570M-$585M from $550M-$575M (and above consensus for $561.6M). It's raising its EBITDA target to $72M-$76M from $69M-$73M (and above an expected $70.1M), and boosting guidance for GAAP EPS to $1.08-$1.23.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Press release