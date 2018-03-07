Cheniere Energy says adding more liquefaction, pipeline capacity

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) plans to announce soon a final investment decision on its third liquefied natural gas processing train in Corpus Christi, along with other growth projects, CEO Jack Fusco told the CERAWeek energy conference today.

In addition to expanding capacity at its export facilities, Fusco said Cheniere also would seek to increase pipeline capacity to its facilities, in part because of the impact from Hurricane Harvey.

Cheniere is adding a fourth pipeline to its Sabine Pass export facility as well as a second and third to Corpus Christi, which will incorporate redundant space in case of unforeseen events, Fusco said, noting that the company managed to keep two of the three Sabine Pass lines running at any given time during Harvey.

“I think our pricing structure is solid. Our business model is solid,” Fusco said.