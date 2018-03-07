Wells Fargo: Bidding war coming to Sky, and Comcast will win

A purchase of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) is more accretive to Fox (FOX, FOXA) and to presumed Fox media-asset buyer Disney (NYSE:DIS), but it's more strategic for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), says Wells Fargo, pointing toward an upcoming bidding war for the UK satellite broadcaster.

Comcast will likely prevail in that war, Marci Ryvicker writes.

As helpful as it would be to EPS and free cash flow, Sky doesn't do much for Disney's growth profile; for Comcast, Sky would mean EBITDA growth rather than EPS or FCF potential. (h/t Bloomberg)

The market looks to be pricing a Sky deal around £14.50, she says. It closed today at £13.44.

