Cabot Oil & Gas tops list of Marcellus operators, Baird analysis says

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) and Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) rank at the top of the most productive operators in the Marcellus Shale according to a Baird analysis that ranks operators based on consistency and the magnitude of productivity and revenue changes over the past two years.

In Baird's analysis, an index value of 100 indicates an operator raised its productivity per average well by $100K/month, or an increase in revenue of $2.4M over the two-year period.

Top-ranked COG sported an index value of 221 with average revenue increase of $5.1M/well, EQT ranked second at 163 with $3.8M/well, and CEIX was third at 102 and $2.7M/well.

COG said last month that it plans $950M in capex this year and will operate three rigs and employ two completion crews in the Marcellus.