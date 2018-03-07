Rosetta Stone revenues drop amid subscription transition

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) saw revenues decline by double digits in Q4 earnings amid a transition to an all-subscription model in its consumer language segment, as declines in product sales more than offset sub gains.

Sub revenue grew reflecting double-digit growth in the Lexia segment, which rose to $12M.

Net income swung to a gain of $2.4M from a year-ago loss of $5.6M, with the help of a one-time tax benefit of $5.5M. The prior year's loss also included lease termination costs of $1.6M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and service, $42.9M (up 8.4%); Product, $1.9M (down 84.3%).

Revenue by segment: Literacy, $12M (up 23%); E&E Language, $14.98M (down 16%); Consumer language, $17.77M (down 26%).

