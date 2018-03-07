Energen to add directors, business review in agreement with Corvex

Energen (EGN +1.5% ) is higher after reaching an agreement with activist investor Corvex Management to appoint two new board members, increasing the size to 11.

EGN also agrees to conduct an in-depth review of its business plan, competitive positioning and potential strategic alternatives.

The two board nominees will stand for election at EGN’s 2018 annual meeting, as required by Alabama law, and ~10%-owner Corvex will support the company’s entire slate.

Corvex has spent nearly a year pushing for a sale of the company, and in January stepped up pressure by nominating four candidates to EGN’s board, including the two new nominees.