Guidewire -2.4% on offerings of $200M in equity, $300M in debt

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is 2.4% lower after hours on news that it's launching offerings of $200M in common stock and $300M in senior debt.

The senior debt comes in convertible notes due 2025.

Underwriters of the share offering will have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to $30M in additional shares at the offering price; underwriters of the notes will have a 30-day option to buy up to $45M in additional notes.

Guidewire expects to enter capped call transactions with note underwriters to offset potential dilution from any conversion of notes.