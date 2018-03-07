WSJ: Univision considers replacing CEO

Fresh off scrapping a planned IPO (and naming a new chief financial officer), Univision (Pending:UVN) is considering ousting its chief executive and getting the company ready for a sale.

A business review is likely that could lead to severe cost cuts, The Wall Street Journal reports.

And it could part ways with CEO Randy Falco, who reportedly approached the board to negotiate early retirement.

Cost cuts could amount to $200M, according to the report, as the company contends with a shifting TV landscape and declining broadcast ratings.